AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Down 3.3% After Insider Selling

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.74. 7,849,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 29,051,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Specifically, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 7,885,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $15,612,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,649,766 shares of company stock worth $48,912,730. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $3,873,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 348.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 213,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,164,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,897,000 after purchasing an additional 273,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.3% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 101,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Featured Articles

