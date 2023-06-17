Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,960 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 56,478 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amcor by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 143,782 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Amcor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 877,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,285 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Performance

AMCR opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $13.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.