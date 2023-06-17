AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $542.42

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $542.42 and traded as low as $510.00. AMEN Properties shares last traded at $510.00, with a volume of 1 shares.

AMEN Properties Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $523.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.03.

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc engages in owning a portfolio of cash-producing properties, including real estate, and oil and gas interests. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.

Further Reading

