American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$3.50 EPS.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.48 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.32) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Airlines Group to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.87.

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,214 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,302 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,288 shares of the airline’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

