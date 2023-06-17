American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Major Shareholder International Group American Acquires 800,000 Shares

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) major shareholder International Group American acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

International Group American also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of American International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00.

American International Group Stock Up 1.3 %

AIG stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.23.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in American International Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 27,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 191,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 17,294 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 912,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,931,000 after acquiring an additional 383,062 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

