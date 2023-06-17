American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $3.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Further Reading

