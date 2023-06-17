AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Sells $1,873,441.56 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $1,873,441.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,031,631.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC stock opened at $183.01 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $183.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,062,000 after buying an additional 292,173 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 145.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,860,000 after acquiring an additional 29,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,122,000 after purchasing an additional 499,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,201,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,279,000 after buying an additional 159,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.