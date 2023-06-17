Amgen Price Down 23.2% Over Last Week (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Amgen has a market capitalization of $109.50 million and approximately $36.40 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Amgen has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. One Amgen token can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00002455 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Amgen

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.64968107 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $213.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

