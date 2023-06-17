Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Short Interest Update

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,900 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the May 15th total of 748,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $168,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 66,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMPE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. 55,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,007. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

