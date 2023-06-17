AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Short Interest Down 24.3% in May

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 136,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmpliTech Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

AmpliTech Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMPG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. 123,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,802. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. AmpliTech Group has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.57.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group ( NASDAQ:AMPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter.

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of radio frequency components. It offers signal processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications. Its products include amplifiers, passive components, mechanical drawings, monolithic microwave integrated circuit, and 5G.

