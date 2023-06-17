Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Director Justin E. Mirro Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,558,142 shares in the company, valued at $24,302,349. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMPX opened at $8.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Research analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMPX shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Articles

