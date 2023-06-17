Analysts’ Upgrades for June 16th (CRUS, FANG, HOFT, IBTX, JRVR, MRO, MX, OHI, PBH, PINC)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, June 16th:
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Transocean (NYSE:RIG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
