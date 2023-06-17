Analysts’ Upgrades for June 16th (CRUS, FANG, HOFT, IBTX, JRVR, MRO, MX, OHI, PBH, PINC)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, June 16th:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

