Analyzing Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO) & GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO – Get Rating) and GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Exeo Entertainment and GoPro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exeo Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A GoPro 0 3 1 0 2.25

GoPro has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.48%. Given GoPro’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GoPro is more favorable than Exeo Entertainment.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exeo Entertainment N/A N/A N/A GoPro -0.64% 0.33% 0.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Exeo Entertainment and GoPro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

54.6% of GoPro shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.0% of Exeo Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of GoPro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exeo Entertainment and GoPro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exeo Entertainment N/A N/A N/A ($0.04) -0.06 GoPro $1.09 billion 0.60 $28.85 million ($0.05) -83.98

GoPro has higher revenue and earnings than Exeo Entertainment. GoPro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exeo Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GoPro beats Exeo Entertainment on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exeo Entertainment

Exeo Entertainment, Inc. engages in the design, development, license, manufacture, and marketing of consumer electronics in the video gaming and smart television sector. Its products include the Psyko Krypton surround sound headphones, Krankz MAXX Bluetooth wireless headphones, Zaaz keyboard, and the Extreme Gamer. The company was founded by Robert Scott Amaral and Jeffrey Alan Weiland on May 12, 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera. It also offers mounts and accessories comprising equipment-based mounts consisting of helmet, handlebar, roll bar, and tripod mounts that enable consumers to wear the mount on their bodies, such as wrist housings, magnetic swivel clips, chest harnesses, and head straps; media, display, and light mods; spare batteries, dive filters, and charging accessories and cables; and lifestyle gears. In addition, the company provides mobile and web applications that provides media workflow for archiving, editing, multi-clip story creation, and sharing content on the fly. GoPro, Inc. markets and sells its products through retailers and wholesale distributors, as well as through its GoPro.com website. The company was formerly known as Woodman Labs, Inc. and changed its name to GoPro, Inc. in February 2014. GoPro, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

