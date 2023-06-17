Analyzing HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) & Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF)

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) and Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HEXO and Jushi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO 0 2 0 0 2.00 Jushi 0 4 2 0 2.33

Jushi has a consensus price target of $2.55, suggesting a potential upside of 428.50%. Given Jushi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jushi is more favorable than HEXO.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

9.5% of HEXO shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of HEXO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Jushi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HEXO and Jushi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO -235.33% -64.92% -29.61% Jushi -66.72% -161.43% -32.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HEXO and Jushi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO $146.20 million 0.23 -$845.90 million ($5.21) -0.14 Jushi $284.28 million 0.33 -$202.32 million N/A N/A

Jushi has higher revenue and earnings than HEXO.

Summary

Jushi beats HEXO on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HEXO

(Get Rating)

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

About Jushi

(Get Rating)

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabidiol supplements, tinctures, capsules, softgels, and topicals under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Seche, Tasteology, and Nira brands. As of August 25, 2022, it operated 35 BEYOND/HELLO retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

