Analyzing Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) and Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Urban Edge Properties and Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 1 0 1 0 2.00 Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.88%. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $7.40, suggesting a potential upside of 914.39%. Given Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Urban Edge Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

97.4% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties $397.94 million 4.51 $46.17 million $0.16 95.44 Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $1.36 0.53

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urban Edge Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 4.42% 1.72% 0.59% Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, D.C. to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

About Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust

Established in 2003, Fortune REIT is a real estate investment trust constituted by a trust deed (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time). It is the first REIT to hold assets in Hong Kong and is currently listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Fortune REIT currently holds a portfolio of 17 retail properties, with 16 private housing estate retail properties in Hong Kong and 1 neighbourhood mall in Singapore, comprising 3 million sq. ft. of retail space and 2,793 car parking spaces. The retail properties are Fortune City One, +WOO, Ma On Shan Plaza, Metro Town, Fortune Metropolis, Laguna Plaza, Belvedere Square, Waldorf Avenue, Caribbean Square, Jubilee Square, Tsing Yi Square, Smartland, Stars of Kovan Property, Centre de Laguna, Hampton Loft, Lido Avenue and Rhine Avenue. They house tenants from diverse trade sectors such as supermarkets, food and beverage outlets, banks, real estate agencies, and education providers.

