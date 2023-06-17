Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

TSE:AND opened at C$44.50 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of C$39.49 and a one year high of C$55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of C$893.12 million, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.95.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$156.35 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 11.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.6824197 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

AND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities raised Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$58.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.96.

In other news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,000 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.41, for a total value of C$242,049.00. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

