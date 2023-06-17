Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$58.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AND. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$58.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$55.96.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance
Shares of AND stock opened at C$44.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$893.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$47.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of C$38.37 and a 52-week high of C$55.97.
Insider Activity at Andlauer Healthcare Group
In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.41, for a total value of C$242,049.00. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
Read More
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.