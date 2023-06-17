Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$58.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AND. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$58.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$55.96.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Shares of AND stock opened at C$44.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$893.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$47.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of C$38.37 and a 52-week high of C$55.97.

Insider Activity at Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group ( TSE:AND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.03). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of C$164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.6822081 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.41, for a total value of C$242,049.00. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

