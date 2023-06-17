AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 888,300 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the May 15th total of 761,800 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of ANGO traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $11.08. 1,240,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $24.74.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ANGO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,288,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,364,000 after purchasing an additional 574,714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AngioDynamics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,255,000 after purchasing an additional 46,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,977,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in AngioDynamics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,074,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,451,000 after purchasing an additional 64,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

