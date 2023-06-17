Ankr (ANKR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.71 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Ankr has a total market cap of $200.29 million and approximately $8.71 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017680 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018540 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,497.53 or 1.00011263 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02014011 USD and is up 4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 210 active market(s) with $9,926,421.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

