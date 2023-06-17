AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $176.37

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $176.37 and last traded at $176.05, with a volume of 174613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AppFolio from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AppFolio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.00 and a 200-day moving average of $126.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.52). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in AppFolio by 1,472.2% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in AppFolio by 2,922.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.