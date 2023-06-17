Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Short Interest Update

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the May 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT
In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 568,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,805,689.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 6,718 shares of company stock worth $102,969 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,649,000 after purchasing an additional 452,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,296,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,696,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,860,000 after purchasing an additional 254,813 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,893,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,558,000 after purchasing an additional 66,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,018,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,404,000 after buying an additional 451,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance
APLE stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,524. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 137.14%.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.
