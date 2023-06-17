Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 150,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 76,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $75.48 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average of $81.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

