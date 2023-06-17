Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stake Lessened by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

NYSE ADM opened at $75.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.56. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

