Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) COO Jennifer Jarrett Sells 12,563 Shares of Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $243,094.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 394,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

NYSE:RCUS opened at $19.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $36.13.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.47 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 233.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

