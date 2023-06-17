Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the May 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARBKL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,399. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.68.

Get Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5469 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.