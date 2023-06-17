Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

ARIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.86.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $552.64 million, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39. Aris Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $91.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 6.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

