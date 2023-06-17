Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Short Interest Up 31.3% in May

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the May 15th total of 914,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.63.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

NYSE AWI traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.32. 419,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,821. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $94.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Featured Articles

