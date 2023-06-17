ARS Investment Partners LLC Acquires 130,832 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 916,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,832 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNIT shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Uniti Group Price Performance

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $4.55 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

