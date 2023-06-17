ARS Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

About Algoma Steel Group

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $805.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

