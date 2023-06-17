ARS Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT)

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.12% of Telesat worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in Telesat by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 54,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Telesat by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,554,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after buying an additional 75,308 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telesat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telesat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Telesat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000.

Get Telesat alerts:

Telesat Price Performance

TSAT opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.61. Telesat Corp has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28.

About Telesat

Telesat ( NASDAQ:TSAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.25 million during the quarter. Telesat had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%.

(Get Rating)

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.