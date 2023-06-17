ARS Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. Commercial Metals comprises 1.5% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $12,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $47.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

