ARS Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,268 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HASI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,538,000 after buying an additional 86,269 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $27.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 129.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 18.35, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $46.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 752.42%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

