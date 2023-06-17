ARS Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton Price Performance

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.86.

ETN stock opened at $191.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.36. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $197.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.