ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 11,860 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,860 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cantaloupe worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 265.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $7.56.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.32 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTLP shares. TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cantaloupe from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.

