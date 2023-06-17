ARS Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

ARS Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,931,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,593,000 after buying an additional 249,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,610,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,544,000 after buying an additional 916,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,057,000 after buying an additional 1,695,387 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

