ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 1st quarter worth $1,364,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 165,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 49,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Stock Performance

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,076. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.38.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Company Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

