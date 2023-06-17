ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 788.64 ($9.87).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASC shares. Liberum Capital raised ASOS to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 500 ($6.26) to GBX 470 ($5.88) in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,050 ($13.14) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.82) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised ASOS to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 780 ($9.76) to GBX 600 ($7.51) in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

ASOS stock opened at GBX 370.40 ($4.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 320.33 ($4.01) and a one year high of GBX 1,181 ($14.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £441.37 million, a PE ratio of -180.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 549.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 665.93.

In other ASOS news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.23) per share, with a total value of £41,800 ($52,302.30). Corporate insiders own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

