Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Director Sells $512,439.84 in Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $167.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.99. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.40 and a 12 month high of $263.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.74). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $229.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle.

