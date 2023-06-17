Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Lifted to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2023

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGYGet Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 132 ($1.65) to GBX 280 ($3.50) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 250 ($3.13) to GBX 300 ($3.75) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $7.54.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

(Get Rating)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.