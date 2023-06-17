Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Acquires 93 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.6% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $217.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.68. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

