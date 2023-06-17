Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Grows Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.07 and a 200-day moving average of $98.37. The company has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

