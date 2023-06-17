Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $920,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Rating) by 323.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,473 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $2,013,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0599 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

