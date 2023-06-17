Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after buying an additional 487,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $101.87 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.77 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

