Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $221.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.35. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

