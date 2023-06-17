Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Raises Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,899 shares during the quarter. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF comprises about 5.5% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. owned 0.18% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $13,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTWO opened at $49.20 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.83 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.