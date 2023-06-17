Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 1.3% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after buying an additional 2,964,195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,832,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,295 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,146,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,632 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 58,621.5% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,348,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,860 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $29.58.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

