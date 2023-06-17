Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $176.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

