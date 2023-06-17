Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 122 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $319.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.65 and its 200-day moving average is $279.76. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $322.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.00.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.