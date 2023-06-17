Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 1,935 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of META. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.07.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,749 shares of company stock worth $9,119,323 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $281.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $287.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.94 and its 200-day moving average is $187.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

