Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 290 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,004,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.19 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.78. The firm has a market cap of $114.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

